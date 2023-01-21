Houses prices in Tipp up between 7% and 9% in last 12 months

Houses prices in Tipperary rose between 7% and 9% in last 12 months.

That’s according to a property price survey by the Irish Independent.

The rate of property price inflation has halved throughout Ireland in the last 12 months.





Mark Keenan, property editor with the Irish Independent, says a three-bedroom semi-detached house costs 235,000 euros in north Tipperary.

The market was cooled by rising building costs, rising interest rates, and the cost-of-living crisis.

Mark Keenan, property editor with the Irish Independent, says house price inflation surged during the pandemic.

“There was an easing in what many regional estate agents have termed the “Covid surge.” This was a temporary rush to buy property in the regions from late 2020 through 2021, and it caused huge inflation in some counties. What we saw was people who worked in Dublin, maybe in Cork City, but maybe not from there, who relocated.”

“Prices in County Tipperary are up between 7% and 9% in the last 12 months, depending on where you’re living. In the north of the county, they went up by 7%, slightly above the national average. Now that’s still a lot cooler than the huge increases that we had in 2021 when north county prices went up by 18%.”