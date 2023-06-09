Hospitals serving Tipp accounts for almost 25% total number of patients waiting on trolleys today

Hospitals serving Tipperary account for almost 25% of the total number of patients waiting on trolleys today.

INMO figures show that a total of 377 people are without a bed today in Irish hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick is experiencing the highest levels of overcrowding nationwide, with 76 people on a trolley throughout the emergency department and wards.





That is followed by Sligo University Hospital with 42 and Cork University Hospital with 30.

Locally, Tipperary University Hospital in Clonmel has 17 people on trolleys in the emergency department, while Nenagh General Hospital is unaffected by overcrowding today.