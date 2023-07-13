Gardaí urge Tipp householders to record house “keyholders” before going on holiday

Gardaí are urging Tipp householders to take extra steps to secure their home over the summer period.

With the holiday season in full swing many people will be heading away and leaving their house or property vacant for lengthy periods of time.

Homeowners are being encouraged to have someone that will act as a keyholder, who can be contacted in the event of an alarm activation or if there is any suspicious activity at the premises.





Sergeant in charge at Clonmel Garda Station Margaret Kelly says that householders can record their keyholder at any Garda station:

“You can just call in and have it recorded here in the stations, any station across Tipperary, that you’re going on holidays and who your keyholder will be. So that if your alarm is going off or if there’s anything suspicious happening, there will be someone that we can contact that would be linked to your property address or yourself.”