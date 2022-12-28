Gardaí renew appeal for assistance in locating teenager last seen in Nenagh

Gardaí are renewing their appeal in seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a teenager in Tipperary.

17-year-old Victor Costa was last seen in Nenagh Town on the evening of Wednesday December 14th.

Victor is described as being 5’9 in height, of medium build with short brown hair and brown eyes.





When last seen Victor was wearing a black jacket, with black trousers, a white hoody and white runners.

He is known to frequent the Waterford City area and anyone with any information is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.