The former Superquinn in Clonmel will become a theatre tonight.

The building has been lying empty for years after closing its doors in 2016 and later this evening Asylum Productions will bring it back to life.

“Everything Must Go” is the new production running for 8 shows as part of the Junction Arts Festival in Clonmel, which this year is themed ‘Hidden Histories’





Donal Gallagher is the Director of the piece explained to Tipp FM what the audience can expect of the unconventional show:

“It’s a promenade show, and that means when you come into the space, you’re kind of giving licence to explore the space, and that’s something we really wanted to do, because everyone we spoke to when they came into space, it has for a lot of people, a lot of memories.

“So we wanted to give people a licence to explore that, and to go into the nooks and crannies, and into the old stockrooms. The whole downstairs, we‘ve tried to keep that open as much as possible. Each space is animated in a certain way as well.”