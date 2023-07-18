€75,000 Cannabis Herb Seized and Man Arrested in Cashel

Cannabis herb valued at €75,000 Euro was seized and a man was arrested following a search operation in Cashel on Monday.

The Tipperary Divisional Drugs Unit along with members from the Armed Support Unit – stopped and searched a vehicle at approximately 10pm.

Almost 4kg of cannabis, estimated to be worth 75,000 Euro was seized.





€1400 in cash and a number of mobile and electronic devices were also seized in follow-up searches.

A man in his 30s has been arrested by Gardaí and is currently being detained at a Garda Station in Tipperary under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 2006.

Investigations are ongoing.