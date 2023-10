A driver in Tipperary is facing prosecution following a number of road traffic offences.

Over the weekend, members of the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit spotted a driver using their mobile phone whilst making their way around a roundabout.

After stopping the vehicle, Gardaí discovered that the driver was serving a penalty point disqualification.





The vehicle also had no NCT or Tax and the vehicle was impounded.

Gardaí say prosecution has commenced.