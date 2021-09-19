Derelict site in Cashel set to become social housing development

The now derelict site of a former supermarket in Cashel is set to get a new lease of life with a housing development.

Two buildings will be demolished and nine dwellings, with a mixture of houses, and one and two bed apartments will be built as part of a new social housing development on the site at the junction of Boherclogh Street and Deerpark Road.

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Fitzgerald welcomed the news.





“This is very good news, because people in Cashel would know the old O’Connor’s supermarket and Vincent O’Connor carried on a very successful business there for many, many years.

“The site has become derelict since business ceased to trade there and it has become an eye sore quite honestly, that site on Boherclogh.

“The council have taken it over and intend to build nine houses there. I think it will add significantly to the area there, as well as adding to the shortage of housing units.”