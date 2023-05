Sports facilities at two Tipperary schools are to be improved.

The Holy Family National School in Templetuohy has been granted permission for a new Astro-turf playing pitch.

The plans also include floodlights and a new ball wall.





Meanwhile Tipperary County Council has also granted permission to St Peter & Pauls Primary School in Clonmel for an All-Weather pitch in the existing playing field facing Shamrock Hill.