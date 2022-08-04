Cashel Town Park project gets planning permission to join Rock of Cashel with Cashel Palace

The Cashel Town Park Project has been given planning permission to join The Rock of Cashel with Cashel Palace.

Tipperary County Council recently acquired acres in the field, that was part of Bishop’s Walk before the Palace’s closure, and they plan to reopen it to connect the Rock to the town centre but it is in the very early stages and they are still awaiting the design stage.

Cllr Declan Burgess told Tipp FM that the council failed to get funding for the Town Park under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund, but while they are waiting to go in for the next round of the scheme they want to progress with the project in some way.





The Fine Gael councillor believes that tourism that comes to Rock of Cashel could be directed into the town centre though the Bishops Walk, as well as serving as a recreational amenity for locals:

“We’ve always felt in Cashel, where we’ve had so many visitors coming in to the Rock, nearly half a million people annually, that we very rarely got the benefit of all those visitors in the town centre.

“So the Bishop’s Walk is very important to local businesses and the local economy to get a lot of those visitors down to the town.

“The Bishop’s Walk acts as that bridge between the Rock and the town centre.

“There’s massive benefits, and there’s also the recreational side of things, where it’s a public amenity, it’s a nice little walk for people to do.”