Browne calls for HSE to act immediately to reopen Cashel minor injury unit

Tipperary TD Martin Browne is calling on the HSE to find a replacement doctor for the Cashel minor injury unit.

The unit was shut down on Friday following the departure of the long standing doctor at the facility.

Deputy Browne says that the doctor had secured work elsewhere as the HSE were unwilling to pay any more than the locum rate.





The Sinn Fein TD is calling for action to be taken by the HSE immediately:

“We will be calling on the HSE to straight away find the money to, that doctor seems to be gone but to put another locum doctor in there.

“Even if it’s very short term until something long term is fixed up.

“We’ve seen it during the week, the HSE and the Department are able to find money for Paul Reid, Tony Holohan and Robert Watt when it suits.

“To actually see this go on and be told that there is no money there, it must be very frustrating on locum doctors that are in the position there like in Cashel and now see that, just for a small increase, that they will keep them in their position that a whole service has been closed down.”