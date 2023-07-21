Boil water notice for Galtee Regional Public Water Supply lifted

The boil water notice for the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was put in place on July 14th due to increased turbidity impacting the treatment processes at the water treatment plant.

The notice was put in place to protect the health of approximately 15,564 customers supplied by the Galtee Regional Public Water Supply.





All consumers on the supply, which includes Emly, Lattin, Ballinard, Cullen, Ballywire, Kilross, Limerick Junction, Monard, Lisvarnane, Rosadrehid, Bansha, Tankerstown, Kilfeacle, Golden, Cashel, Rosegreen, New Inn and surrounding areas, can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation, and brushing teeth.