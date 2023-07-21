Boil Water Notice on Burncourt Regional and Burncourt Ballylooby Public Water Supplies lifted

The boil water notice on Burncourt Regional and Burncourt Ballylooby Public Water Supplies has been lifted with immediate effect.

The notice was issued on July 10th due to operational issues at the water treatment plant.

An estimated 3,630 customers are served by this supply.





All consumers on the Burncourt Regional and Burncourt Ballylooby public water supplies, which includes Burncourt, Ballyporeen, Clogheen, Ballylooby, Mitchelstown Road in Cahir, and surrounding areas as well as customers on the Kiltankin and Clonmore South group water schemes, can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation, and brushing teeth.