An award-winning Tipperary photographer will hold an exhibition in Cashel Library this month.

The open night takes place on Tuesday, September 13th, at 7pm when Holycross native, Mark Collins, will display his exhibition of photographs entitled “Attention/Intention”.

The exhibition will run until September 30th.





Those who wish to attend should RSVP to (062) 63825, and refreshments will be served.