There are currently 732 people approved on the Nenagh Municipal District housing list.

At 434, the town of Nenagh accounts for the vast majority of these followed by Ballina with 64, Newport on 52 while there are 51 approved applicants in Borrisokane.

This months meeting of the District also heard that there are currently 19 vacant local authority houses.





Of these 4 are available for letting, 14 in need of minor repairs while one will require major refurbishment.