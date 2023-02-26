€50k salary housekeeper job for high-profile Tipp family no longer taking applications

It looks like a high-profile Tipperary family has stopped taking applications for a new housekeeper role that offers a €50,000 salary.

The head housekeeper position in the Premier was advertised on Indeed.com; it offered private accommodations and did not call for the chosen applicant to prepare meals for or watch children.

According to the now-removed advertisement, the ideal candidate would be flexible enough to fly on a private jet throughout the year.





Being self-assured, a self-starter, and not easily offended were desired traits, and the job posting stressed twice that the candidate should not be easily daunted and that discretion was crucial.

It appears now that the Tipp employers, who did not disclose which part of the county the job would be based in, have stopped accepting applications.