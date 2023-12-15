151 New Gardai Sworn in at Templemore Ceremony

151 new Gardaí have been sworn in at a ceremony at the Garda College in Templemore, Tipperary.

115 will be stationed in the Dublin region, 20 will be stationed in the Eastern region, while the Southern and Northwestern regions will get 8 new Gardaí each.

Two intakes of 328 recruits are currently being trained, and the next intake is scheduled to enter the college before the end of the month.

Today’s graduates have finished their training a month earlier than scheduled.