13 new fast charge points in expected in Tipp by end of the summer

There are going to be 13 new fast charge points in Tipperary by the end of the summer.

The local authority has engaged EasyGo, Ireland’s first private and totally dedicated charging company, to carry out the project which extends to locations both North and South of the county.

Local councillors have regularly raised issues with the lack of chargers, asking that there is action to encourage the use of electric vehicles by residents and to facilitate tourists who wish to stop in Tipperary.





Chris Kelly is the CEO of EasyGo, he says that the numbers switching over the and EV are continuing to rise and so this infrastructure is vital especially in rural areas

He told Tipp FM about the locations that will see a new charger by August:

“We have Cahir, Newport, Templemore, Nenagh, Carrick-on-Suir, Tipperary Town, Roscrea, Clonmel, Thurles, Ballina, Borrisokane, Cashel, Fethard. We find that that’s key for charging is to have good spread no matter where somebody wants to go we want them to be able to charge their car and not have to worry about finding somewhere to charge.”

At recent presentation to the Clonmel MD the company was asked if they could replace all of the slow chargers with fast, however Chris Kelly says that this is not always the best option:

“There are places for slow chargers and there are places for fast chargers. The Fast Chargers very beneficial for somebody on the go that only has 20/30 minutes to stop off even stop off for lunch and charge up their vehicle. The slow charging is perfect for people who are in the work place, or staying overnight maybe in hotels or B and B’s, and of course the home as well.”