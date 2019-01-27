Tipp FM recognised at Volunteer and Media awards

Tipp FM claimed the Media innovation award at last nights Volunteer and Media awards at Croke Park.

The station’s hashtag-believe campaign – which featured on-air, online and billboards – picked up the award in the Best Media Innovation category of the Camogie Association Media Awards.

Tipp FM has won the award for the second year running and this year was the only radio station recognised for its efforts in endorsing camogie.

Volunteers and PROs across Ireland were also honoured on the night as Camogie Association president Kathleen Woods told Tipp FM Sport the game is on a high at the moment.