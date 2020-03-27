Tipp Today : NUJ concerns of the long term sustainability of many local newspapers

Friday 27th March 2020

The National Union of Journalists says he’s concerned about the long term sustainability of many local newspapers after significant layoffs at many titles, including three in Tipperary. Iconic Newspapers Group, which owns 20 titles across the country including the Tipperary Star, the Nationalist and Midland Tribune, has made widespread temporary layoffs as advertising revenue dries up.

Tipp FM understands that just over 60 percent of staff have been temporarily laid off at the Tipperary Star and Nationalist. Irish Secretary of the National Union of Journalists, Seamus Dooley, has been speaking to Tipp FM’s Michael Brophy about the latest developments