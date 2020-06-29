Tipp Today : Advice Ahead of CAO Deadline

Julia Knobel from Holistic Career Services joined Fran Curry on Tipp Today with some advice ahead of the CAO Deadline this Wednesday. Holistic Career Services can be contacted through their Facebook page and website http://holisticcareerservices.com/ with any questions Leaving Certificate 2020 students have before the CAO Change of Mind Facility Closes on Wednesday at 5.15pm. This service is offered for free and all questions will be answered by Holistic Career Services experienced team of Guidance Counsellors