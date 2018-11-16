Tipp Today Highlights – Marion Kelly’s Family Welcome Return of Life-Saving Drug

The family of a Nenagh woman who died just under a year ago after a trial drug that had turned her life around was withdrawn, have welcomed the news that the drug manufacturer will make it available again.

‘Respreeza’ – manufactured by CSL Behring – will now be available to the 19 Irish people who are battling the rare disorder Alpha-1, a antitripsan deficiency.

Having greatly benefited Marion Kelly before it was withdrawn, she then died of Alpha-1 at the age of 53.





Her family have spent the time since her death leading the campaign to have the drug restored, and Marion’s sister Niamh Kelly spoke to Fran on Friday about how important it is that it will now be available again.