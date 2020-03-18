Richard White, Nenagh and England

Late of William Street, Nenagh and Birkenhead, England.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh, on Friday from 6pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday in St. Mary of the Rosary Church at 10am followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

In line with H.S.E. Guidelines for Covid-19, the reposing in Ryans Funeral Home and the Funeral Mass will be for family, close friends and neighbours only.

There is an online condolence page that can be used, and the funeral mass will be available on Radio 106.2 or the Nenagh Parish Webcam.