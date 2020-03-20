Kathleen Forde, Cloughjordan

Kathleen Forde (née HOUGH)

Ballinaclough, Nenagh, Tipperary / Cloughjordan, Tipperary

Late of Sopwell, Cloughjordan. Peacefully after an illness, in the tender care of the staff of Milford Hospice Limerick. Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Liam, Brother Jim and sisters Rita & Nance. Deeply regretted by her loving family Linda, Pj, Liz and Willie. Grandchildren, daughters in law Gillian and Jacinta, son in law Lar and by Ollie. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews and nieces cousins neighbours relatives and friends. May Kathleen Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Saturday from 5-7pm. Remains arriving to Ballinaclough Church on Sunday for Requiem mass at 11am followed by private Cremation. Donations in lieu of flowers to Milford Hospice.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement with family, the reposing and funeral mass is for family and close friends only, we suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your understanding.