The funeral takes place today of a young Tipperary woman who died in tragic circumstances.

Kathleen Cash, who was in her 20s, from Lurgoe, Killenaule died as a result of injures sustained in a single vehicle crash in County Carlow on April 8th last.

She lost her battle for life in St Luke’s Hospital in Kilkenny last Sunday.

Her funeral mass takes place in Killenaule this morning and she’ll be laid to rest in County Wexford.