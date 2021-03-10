Progress on Tipp Town bypass campaign

The Minister for Transport accepts that Tipperary Town needs to be liberated from the scourge of traffic congestion.

The matter was raised by Deputy Michael Lowry in the Dáil yesterday where he highlighted the difficulties faced by local residents and motorists passing through the West Tipp town.

The traffic chaos through Tipperary Town has been a major issue for local residents and businesses alike in recent years while motorists – particularly HGV drivers – have long complained about the delays experienced trying to get through the town.

The issue has been raised numerous times in the Dáil while local groups such as March4Tipp, Jobs4Tipp and Tipp Town Chamber of Commerce have been campaigning for a ring road or bypass.

Deputy Michael Lowry highlighted the situation to the Oireachtas Transport Committee yesterday where he called on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to ensure the N24 and in particular the Tipp Town bypass is included in the National Development Plan.

“Travelling through Tipperary Town is a horrendous experience. It is extremely dangerous for pedestrians and the level of air pollution and noise is intolerable. Local people are furious after years of inaction”

“It is imperative to construct a bypass from Cahir to Limerick Junction to encompass Tipperary Town to alleviate the chaotic situation. I believe this to be the most logical and efficient way to solve the problem.”

Traffic volumes through the Main Street in Tipp Town are already at around 85,000 vehicles per week.

This is expected to increase in the coming years due to Brexit with heavy levels of freight traffic from industrial areas in Shannon and Galway heading to Rosslare and Waterford Ports.

In what is seen as a positive development in the campaign to secure a bypass Transport Minister Eamon Ryan accepted the need for the problem to be tackled.

“If you could look immediately at a section of that section between Cahir and Limerick Junction where you would put in a bypass of Tipperary Town as a first priority because that town needs rescuing from the traffic difficulties it has as quickly as we can.”

“Maybe you could have a shorter 6, 7 or 8 kilometre section that would see a bypass of Tipperary Town going in which if there’s a future upgrade of the wider road from Cahir to Limerick Junction could fit in with that. But to get to the likes of Tipperary Town quickly would be my priority.”