A total of 28 local schools will undergo major improvement works next Summer through Government funding provided under the 2020 Summer Works Scheme.

Mayor of Clonmel Cllr Garret Ahearn said the works are a vital investment for the future education of primary pupils and post-primary students in Tipperary.

Speaking to Tipp FM News Fine Gael Cllr Garret Ahearn said today’s announcement confirms the Government’s continuing prioritisation of capital funding for school buildings across Tipperary.