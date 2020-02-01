Tipperary presence expected at hospital protest

A large Tipperary presence is expected in Limerick this afternoon for a protest against conditions at the city’s University Hospital.

The INMO announced yesterday that University Hospital Limerick had 1,215 people on trolleys in January, the biggest figure of any hospital in the country.

Many Tipperary demonstrators are expected in the city for the protest this afternoon, being organised by the Mid West Hospitals Campaign group.

Chair of Nenagh Needs Its A&E, Tanya McMahon, is outlining their solutions to the overcrowding crisis.