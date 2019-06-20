Plans afoot to redevelop Clonmel site

Plans to redevelop a prominent site in Clonmel have been submitted to Tipperary County Council.

ANM Retail Ltd are planning an extensive redevelopment of their business on the Cashel Road in Clonmel.

It’s currently home to a petrol station and shop with a car sales showroom occupying much of the site

The plans before Tipperary County Council seek to demolish the existing buildings.

If permission is granted these would be replaced with a new filling station comprising of a convenience shop, deli, seated café area and food stores.

The forecourt canopy would be extended while 2 new fuel pumps would be put in place.

An ATM is also included in the plans for the site at the Cashel Road Roundabout.

A decision is due from the planning authority by the end of July.