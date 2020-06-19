Morris takes over the helm in Nenagh Municipal District

Helping Tipperary get back to business and sidelining the Parteen water project are among the priorities for the new Cathaoirleach of Nenagh Municipal District.

Independent Seamus Morris has been elected to the job for the first time.

He’s encouraging Tipperary County Council to set up a specialist unit for businesses to access advice on grants to help them recover after the Covid-19 upheaval.

He also wants to see plans scrapped for the ambitious water project, which seeks to pump water from Parteen Basin to Dublin.

“Anyone that looks for planning permission anywhere near the route has to be okayed by Irish Water.”

“Unfortunately it’s something that’s in the National Development Plan, it looks like it’s reality but really post-Covid I think priorities have changed considerably.”

“First of all neither Dublin City Council or Irish Water have managed to accelerate the fixing pipes in Dublin during the three months of lockdown – that’s amazing when they claim they’re short of water.”