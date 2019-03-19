Major development off M8 in Cahir refused by council

Plans for a major development just off the M8 motorway have been refused by Tipperary County Council.

The proposals were in addition to a previously granted project near Cahir.

The ambitious planning application related to a 3.5 acre site at Scartnaglorane, a few kilometres west of Cahir beside the M8.

John O’Leary proposed some significant additions to a development which was approved by An Bord Pleanala in 2011 having initially been refused by Tipperary County Council.

Those plans were for a truck stop and driver rest area along with a restaurant.

Mr O’Leary lodged an application in January for a number of additions to this.

These included extending the restaurant along with a shop and accommodation consisting of 6 twin rooms, 2 double rooms and 4 family rooms.

The plans also sought to provide parking and hygiene services for 22 campervans or caravans along with charging facilities for 20 electric cars.

Tipperary County Council’s planning department has refused permission for the development as they feel it could pose a traffic hazard while it would also be at odds with the relevant development plan.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland had also expressed their opposition to the plans.