Over €8 million allocated for road maintenance & improvement in Tipp

A total of €8.3 million has been allocated to Tipperary County Council under the Transport Infrastructure Ireland 2021 Grant Allocation to Local Authorities for National Roads.

Nearly €7.5 million of this is designated for Improvements to the national road network across the county, while over €852,000 will be used for road maintenance.

Independent Councillor Eddie Moran is particularly welcoming the €1.3 million allocated for works on the N62 in Templemore

“The N62 on both sides of Templemore – the Thurles side and Roscrea side.”

“Especially the Roscrea side of it which needs traffic-calming measures at Church street which I’m looking for with a long time. We have a big housing estate off Church street there and we have some problems there going back a good while.”

“So this is good news for Templemore and the residents of those areas and people coming in an out of the town.”