Crosse: Voting against Tipp Town works could cost local authority millions

Rejecting a major roadworks project in Tipp Town would end up costing Tipperary County Council millions of Euro according to a local Councillor.

Members of the Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel Municipal District are meeting today to discuss the controversial plans for resurfacing the N24 and N74 through the West Tipp town.

Considerable opposition has been expressed to the project with fears that it will lead to two years of increase congestion through the already busy heart of the town.

Fine Gael’s John Crosse accepts those concerns but speaking on Tipp Today said the push to have a bypass of the town first would have consequences.

“If we don’t spend this money that €5 million (from Transport Infrastructure Ireland) is then no longer available to us.”

“When the motorway is built that main street gets downgraded and is then the responsibility of Tipperary County Council and the motorway becomes the responsibility of TII.”

They look after the motorway and we’re left to look after the main street.”