Tipperary Christmas Fairs taking place this weekend

Despite the pandemic, Christmas fairs are getting underway in many towns and villages across Tipperary this weekend.

These fairs are permitted to take place outdoors this year in compliance with Covid-19 restrictions, meaning it’ll be a different experience for many shoppers.

Fethard Christmas Craft Fair takes place today from 3-7pm, and motorists are warned to expect traffic disruption.

Mollie Standbridge is one of the organisers and says they’ll have 40 stalls set up around the town.

“The local Community Council in conjunction with Tipperary County Council wanted to do something for the children and to promote shop local.”

“They asked us because we’d hosted a craft fair at the Fethard Horse Country Experience in the Town Hall for the last three years. Of course we couldn’t do that this year because it was indoors but when we found out that we could go outdoors we joined up with them.”

Thurles Farmers Market & Christmas Craft Fair will take place tomorrow morning at the Greyhound Stadium.

Tracey Hyde is one of the organisers in Thurles and outlines what people can expect.

“It will be bigger than our usual one every week – a few extra stalls doing wreath’s, Christmas decorations, candles, cards and stuff like that.”