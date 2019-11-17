Tipperary CEO shortlisted for Food and Drink Award

Tipperary-based Philip Martin, CEO of Mexican food brand Blanco Niño was announced as one of four shortlisted professionals for Bord Bia’s Food and Drink Awards 2019 in the Future Leader Category.

In 2016 the 31 year old began producing premium Mexican-style corn tortillas and more than 15 million of its tortillas have been sold to date, including to major UK establishments.

Philip will join 300 leading industry professionals at an event hosted by RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan on Wednesday the 27th of November in the RDS Concert Hall where the overall award winners in each category will be announced.