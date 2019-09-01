Tipp rises to Ploughing Championship bake off

Tipperary will be represented in the National Brown Bread Baking Competition at the National Ploughing Championships later this month.

The semi-finals of the Aldi sponsored event will be held at the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow on September 17th and 18th.

Two people will be chosen each day and will go on to compete in the final of the competition on Thursday 19th.

Joan Byrne from Roscrea will be flying the flag for the Premier County.

The winner will see their winning brown bread on sale in Aldi stores across the country for a minimum of 6 months, and will win a share of the profits, guaranteed to be at least €15,000.