Tipp FM are launching the Gift of Local campaign this morning during the Tipp Today show in front of a live audience in LIT Thurles.

Christmas is just 20 days away and this is a vital period for local businesses across Tipperary’s towns and villages.

The campaign encourages people to shop local, support local jobs and keep Tipperary in business.

Helen O’Meara of Helen’s Kidswear in Thurles who is also a member of the Thurles Trader’s Association said the campaign is a great initiative.