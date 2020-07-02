Thurles man calling for clear care pathway for people with rare lung disease

A Thurles man is leading calls for a dedicated patient care pathway for people suffering from a rare lung disease.

Liam Galvin of the Irish Lung Fibrosis Association says there are at least 1200 patients with IPF in Ireland, and he’s raising concerns about postponed hospital appointments and treatments during the pandemic.

IPF leads to the hardening of the lungs and makes them less effective at producing oxygen.

Liam says they need greater focus from the HSE and the Department of Health, especially in light of complications caused by Covid-19:

“Obviously, under the COVID-19 situation our patients have been very fearful, very anxious. But at the same time, because they were living with such a life-threatening disease, they were very keen to follow the government guidelines.

“Thankfully, we’ve been very lucky. I’ve not lost any more friends or family to the underlying condition.”