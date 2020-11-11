Eir comes under fire in the Dáil after Tipp customer woes highlighted

Communications Minister Eamon Ryan has strongly criticised Eir after the frustrations of many Tipperary customers were raised in the Dáil.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill was among those to highlight issues among local constituents, and the company’s customer service was later labelled “shocking” by Minister Ryan.

The phone and broadband provider has come under increasing criticism for its waiting times in getting issues resolved.

Deputy Cahill outlined one of the local examples.

“I had one woman in the Thurles area contact me stating that she had tried and failed on numerous occasions to cancel her landline contract with Eir. Every time she contacted customer service she was left on hold for up to an hour.”

“She was not able to cancel her plan for months despite her best efforts and then Eir turned out and informed her that she owed a bill of over €100 for that period.”

“Her line had given problems – she got fed up of trying to get it fixed and tried to cancel her plan.”

Following the debate, the Ceann Comhairle took the unusual step to block further debates on Eir due to the amount of requests received from TDs to do so.

Seán Ó Fearghaíl also joined the criticism of the company’s customer service.

“In light of the debate that we’ve just had I am refusing unfortunately an inordinate number of complaints from Deputies from all around the country about the service that their constituents are receiving from Eir.”

“If I didn’t have my own constituency experience I would find that surprising but Minister Eir’s customer service is appalling and it raises profound questions about whether or not Comreg is doing its job.”