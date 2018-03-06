Tankers in place following Fethard water contamination

Water tankers and containers have been brought to a number of locations on the Fethard Regional Water Supply following a major contamination.

Around 12,000 customers are without water today following a kerosene spillage into the River Anner near Mullinahone.

Irish Water has issued a Do Not Drink notice to householders in the affected area.

According to Tipperary County Council tankers or containers have been placed at the following locations.

Gortnahoe,

In Ballysloe at the school and the Bring Bank,

In Glengoole there are containers at the Church and estate,

Containers have been placed at the bottle bank and at the Mill Road in Ballynonty,

A tanker and three containers are available in Killenaule,

Containers have also been distributed to Cloneen and Drangan while there will be containers at Poulacapple Junction as well as the schools in Poulacapple and Kilvemnon from 10.30.

An alternative supply has been sourced for Mullinahone village while there is an increased supply for Fethard.