All funds raised tomorrow will go towards North Tipp Hospice and the Suaimhneas Cancer support centre in Nenagh.

One of the main attractions will be the ‘I’m A Celebrity’ challenge with 17 local celebrities taking part.

There is also the 20 kilometre series of trails with some 120 jumps which will be taken on by upwards of 200 riders.

Albert Purcell is main organiser of the event – he says it’s overwhelming how much it has grown in recent years.