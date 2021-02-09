Special Schools Preparing For Partial Reopening This Week

Special Education schools are gearing up for partial reopening this week.

Thousands of children will return to education this Thursday following agreement between unions, although the revised plan will see special schools opening with 50 per cent student attendance.

Special classes in mainstream primary schools are due to reopen fully to all pupils from February 22nd.

Speaking to Tipp Today, Principal of Catherine McAuley Special School in Limerick city, Greg Brown told Fran that transport is their biggest challenge.