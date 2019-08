Tipp fans are taking their seats at Croke Park as they prepare to cheer on the Blue and Gold to All Ireland victory.

The Tipperary Senior Hurlers will be hoping to reclaim the Liam McCarthy after a 2 year absence.

Under the management of Liam Sheedy and lead out by Seamie Callanan they will take on old rivals Kilkenny for the honours.

Tipp Fans have been chatting with Tipp FM as they made their way down Jones Road today with their sights set on victory