Rose of Tralee cancelled for the very first time

The Rose of Tralee has been cancelled for the first time in its history.

The County Kerry festival was due to take place in August and this is the first time it has been cancelled in its 61 years.

Organisers say it will now be postponed until August 2021.

Host of the Rose of Tralee, Dáithí O’Sé, says it is the right decision for health and safety.

“We tried everything, we were even thinking of having it in October at the bank holiday weekend, but with social distancing and everything that goes along with that and part and parcel of the Rose of Tralee is having roses come from Australia, America and from all around the world and that wouldn’t be possible. I’m heartbroken.”

Here is the full statement from Anthony O’Gara, Executive Chair of the Rose of Tralee International Festival.