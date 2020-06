Tipperary’s two NCT centres will once again start operating from today.

The centres in Cahir and in Nenagh are reopening today having been closed for months.

It’s understood that all lifts have also been fixed, having encountered issues earlier this year.

The Road Safety Authority says that where a customer was due to return for a free visual retest at the time of suspension of the NCT’s the vehicle will undergo a full test free of charge.