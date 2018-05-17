Calls for council to request more money to fix roads

The ‘sticking-plaster’ approach to roads in Tipperary has again been criticised, with calls for the council to take out a state loan to bring roads up to standard.

197 million euro is the full amount of money needed – but a 9 million euro package is what the the council has applied for from the Department.

That would be to fix the roads severely damaged by recent storms – and would be addition to this years’ road budget – which is already increased by 14%.

Cllr Michael O’Meara has made repeated calls for a 50 million euro state loan, which he says could be paid back over 30 years.

However, the Nenagh Councillor admits 9 million would go some way towards the worst affected areas…