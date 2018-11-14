Residents of Clonmel estate angry over water outage

Irish Water and Tipperary County Council are working to restore water supply to customers in the Prior Park area of Clonmel as quickly as possible following an outage there this morning.

However locals claim they have been left without water for much of the week, not just since this morning.

According to Irish Water the disruption is a result of an issue with a valve which was identified while leak detection work was being carried out in the area.

A water tanker will be in place in Prior Park from around 2 o’clock this afternoon.

Further updates will be posted on the Service and Supply section of www.water.ie.

Customers can also contact the 24/7 customer care line at 1850 278 278 for information.