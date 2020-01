The Cath Lab at Waterford University Hospital will be closed tomorrow meaning seriously ill patients in South Tipp and across the South East are left without emergency cover in the event of a heart attack.

This is despite a long running campaign by a number of groups who have sought 24/7 cardiac care at the hospital.

Anyone needing Cath Lab services tomorrow will have to travel to Cork.

Hilary O’Neill of the South East Patient Advocacy Group says this unfortunately is a regular occurrence.