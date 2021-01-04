Bishop of Waterford and Lismore critical of RTE sketch

The Bishop of Waterford and Lismore has added his voice to criticism of a satirical sketch on RTE which portrayed God as a rapist.

The state broadcaster acknowledged the segment aired on New Year’s Eve had caused some offence after receiving around 600 complaints from viewers.

Bishop Alphonsus Cullinan has criticised those behind the piece.

“I thought it was crass, I thought it was blasphemous, I thought it was not funny. It’s deeply insulting for anyone of faith.”

“The mind boggles that on a programme that should have been joyful and uplifting and a family event that this kind of thing was put on. And this was premeditated obviously – somebody went to the bother of writing this drivel and acting it out.”