Tipp included in €650,000 fund for Midwest

The Minister for Community Development and Charities is encouraging Tipperary groups to get involved in a social innovation fund.

This year’s Ignite Midwest Fund has €650,000 available for projects in Tipperary, Clare and Limerick.

A minimum of five ventures will benefit from the scheme which is supported by the Government through the dormant accounts fund together with the community foundation for Ireland and philanthropic donors from the Midwest region.

Minister of State for Community Development and Charities Joe O’Brien says it’s a very worthwhile initiative.

“It will support innovative projects which empower communities and promote community wellbeing.”

“The launch of the Ignite Midwest Fund is very timely in the context of a new whole of government rural development policy which my department is finalising. The policy will set out a range of measures to strengthen the resilience of our rural communities and economies.”

For further details on the Ignite Midwest Fund and to apply, see rethinkireland.ie/current_fund/ignite-midwest-fund-2021/